Sirun, a comedy thriller driven by coincidences

Arunkumar Sekhar By

Express News Service

RS Karthiik, who debuted with Peechankai, is ready for his next release, Sirun. The film is directed by debutant Milan, who has previously worked as an assistant director on the films, Leelai and Naan. “Sirun is a comedy thriller whose narrative is driven by coincidences.

It is not a serious hyperlink story but more about chance occurrences that keep the protagonist running into new challenges, quite literally (hence the title Si’run’). It is almost 80 per cent complete and only the background music is pending. We are looking at presenting it to the censors after January 15,” says Karthiik.

Produced by Rajarajesh, the film has two music directors — Gunasekaran for the songs and Asvamitra, the composer of Sathuranga Vettai 2, for the BGM. The female lead is Aiyra, who rose to fame when she played Samantha’s sister in Theri.

Karthiik has three more films in the pipeline, one of which sees him portray a therukoothu dancer.