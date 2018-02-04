We had told you Vijay Antony was collaborating with director Ganeshaa of Nambiyaar fame for a cop film, Thimiru Pudichavan. Now, we learn Vijay has been training in silambam for this film.

The filmmaker, a former assistant of SS Rajamouli, says, “As my protagonist is a cop, he’s got to be familiar with martial arts. The film have plenty of power-packed action sequences. Vijay is a perfectionist; so he’s working round the clock to prepare for the role. Also, this is the first time, he’s playing a cop. He will be seen sporting a twirled moustache in the film.”

While the rest of the cast and crew are being finalised, the film will go on the floors from the first week of March in Chennai. “The story has a social angle to it too. It’s about how Vijay influences a group of youngsters,” he adds.

Thimiru Pudichavan will also be dubbed in Telugu. The film, produced by Fatima Vijay Antony under the banner of Vijay Antony Film Corporation, has Richard M Nathan as the cinematographer.