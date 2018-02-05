CHENNAI: It looks like Nayanthara is on a signing spree. It has now been confirmed that the actor will play the lead in the Ajith-starrer Viswasam that’s directed by Siva. This will mark her collaboration with Ajith for the fourth time after Billa, Aegan and Arrambam.

Nayanthara has also signed a film with director Sarjun KM, who made heads turn with his short films, Lakshmi and Maa. The director, who is set to make his feature film debut with Echcharikkai Idhu Manidhargal Nadamaadum Idam, will team up with KJR Studios for this untitled project. Notably, KJR Studios recently produced Nayanthara’s Aramm as well.

Talking about the film, Sarjun says, “It’ll be an emotional horror film. Aside from Nayanthara, noone else has been finalised. I approached Rajesh sir (Head of KJR Studios), with the script, and he, in turn, recommended the story to Nayanthara ma’am who also expressed her satisfaction with the script. The plan is to commence shooting from April. By then, Echcharikkai.... would’ve hit the screens.”

Nayanthara has a busy year ahead with Imaikkaa Nodigal, Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, and Co Co also in the pipeline, in addition to her Telugu film commitments.