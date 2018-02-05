The making of Sundar C’s comedy romp, Kalakalappu 2, was as hilarious as the actual film, reveals actor Shiva. One scene in particular, in which Manobala had to ride a bicycle with Shiva sitting in front, had everyone in splits, according to him. “We thought it was a simple scene and that it would get over in minutes,” Shiva says. But the confusion arose when Manobala, who was not wearing his glasses on account of his character, couldn’t quite see clearly. The shoot was happening on the large terrace of a grand Chettinad bungalow in Karaikudi.

“Once the director said ‘action’, Manobala sir began pedalling the bike, but his eyesight was so hampered that he had no idea where he was going,” Shiva says and laughs. “He couldn’t even see the camera! So, he kept asking me where the camera was, whether he should continue to keep pedalling. Given we were on the terrace, I was absolutely petrified!”

All the while, Manobala reportedly kept pedalling fast for some reason, and the bike eventually crashed. “I clung to the handlebar for dear life,” Shiva says. “I prayed to all the gods I know.” The bike apparently teetered near the edge of the terrace. “And we did fall, but thankfully not out of the terrace,” he says. “In hindsight, I’d say it’s the most dangerous stunt scene I’ve done in my life!”

Another hilarious moment was when they were shooting an intense scene featuring VTV Ganesh. “He had to say, ‘Cha, oh my god!’. It was a short line,” he says. Director Sundar C was apparently trying to get his intonation right. “To make it easier for him, he told VTV Ganesh to say it like Nana Patekar,” says

Shiva. “I got all excited to see the scene because Nana Patekar is one of my favourite actors.

But seeing Ganesh sir’s performance, I felt like crying instead.” That evening, VTV Ganesh told Shiva about how happy he was to have nailed that scene. “All I could think was how bad it actually was. Paavam Nana Patekar,” laughs Shiva. “But of course, I didn’t tell him that.”