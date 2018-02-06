CHENNAI: Come March 1, no new films will be released by the Tamil producers in protest over a fee dispute with digital service providers, the apex body of the movie makers said today.

The Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) said it will join its counterparts in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka in this regard and stop releasing new films till their 'just' demands were met.

The digital service providers, who extend content solutions to cinema theatres in getting the films for exhibition, were charging "exorbitant fee", it said adding the film industry was already facing many issues.

Multiple representations in person and through written communication had been made by the industry seeking lowering of the rates but "to of no avail," a TFPC release said.

"We have unanimously decided that we will not release any films till our just demands are met," it said.

TFPC, at its recent consultative meeting, had decided to extend support to its counterparts in the rest of the southern states in the matter and also work out alternatives to the digital service providers, the release said.

"For our just demands to be met, it has been decided by the council on behalf of all the producers that from March 1 onwards no films will be released across Tamil Nadu," it said.