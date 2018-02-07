Right now, the post-production work of Kaala is happening in full swing, and the film's composer Santhosh Narayan has started working on the background score.

Speculations are abuzz that Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala may release on April 14, which was originally meant to be the release date of 2.o.

According to reliable sources, the CG works of the Shankar-directorial will take more time than expected, pushing the release date of the film to the latter half of 2018.

The makers of Kaala want to use this slot to release their film as its shooting was completed last year and the dubbing portions got over in January.

Sources say director Ranjith plans to complete the post-production and show the final cut to Dhanush, the producer of the film, by the end of February.

If things go as per the plan, we can expect the Rajini and Ranjith film to hit the screens in April. Kaala marks the second collaboration of the filmmaker and actor after the 2016 gangster film Kabali.

The film also features Huma Qureshi, Nana Patekar, Anjali Patil and Samuthirakani.