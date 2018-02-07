Shiva, who did not have any releases last year, will have three films coming out this year. While Kalakalappu 2 will be released this Friday, Venkat Prabhu’s Party is also expected to hit the screens this year, and TP 2.0, the sequel to the 2010 Thamizh Padam, has reached the final stages of shooting. The film’s director CS Amudhan took to Twitter to announce this.

“And we’ve wrapped another schedule. There’s just another three days in Chennai and a foreign schedule in Kodaikanal,” he joked, before clarifying the last part, saying, “I’m obviously kidding about Kodaikanal. The team is in the process of identifying a country we can shoot in without Shiva being mobbed.”

Though it is labelled a sequel, the film, whose opening song has been penned by Amudhan, will not have its story continuing from the original. With Disha Pandey and Iswariya Menon on board as female leads, the film also stars Sathish and a host of other comedians. Y Not Studios, which bankrolled Vikram Vedha, will be producing this film that’ll have music by Kannan and TS Suresh as its editor.