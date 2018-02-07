Vishal, who has been busy with the post-production work for Irumbuthirai, has resumed shooting for Sandakozhi 2.

According to sources, the crew is currently in Karaikudi, and will head to Dindigul next. “This schedule will go on for two months,” adds a source.

Directed by Lingusamy, the film has Keerthi Suresh playing the female lead, while Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has been roped in for a negative character.

Other pivotal characters will be played by Rajkiran, Ganja Karuppu, Ramdoss and Hareesh Peradi.