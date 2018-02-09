Mani Ratnam’s next has been titled Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. The film starring Arvind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi and Silambarasan, will now also have Arun Vijay be a part of the project.

Arun Vijay is euphoric: “I’m excited to be part of such a huge project. It took me almost 19 years to get Mr Mani Ratnam’s attention. I’m excited about my role and look forward to working with such a wonderful cast. We’ll start shooting soon.”

Funded by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, the film also stars Jyotika, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Miss India contestant, Dayana Erappa, as its female leads. The supporting cast includes Prakash Raj, Thyagarajan, Mansoor Ali Khan and Jaya Sudha.

Mani’s usual collaborators, AR Rahman, Santhosh Sivan, Vairamuthu and Sreekar Prasad are on board as the music director, cinematographer, lyricist and editor, respectively. The film, which will be a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, is titled Nawab in Telugu. Shooting for the project begins on February 12.