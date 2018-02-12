During a recent media interaction, actor-director Mysskin revealed that director Thiagarajan Kumararaja is planning to send Super Deluxe to the prestigious Cannes International Film Festival. However, official confirmation is awaited. Mysskin is a part of the cast of the film, which also features Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Akkineni and Ramya Krishnan.

According to sources, the shooting of Super Deluxe is nearing completion. One may recall that Kumararaja’s previous film, Aaranya Kaandam, was also sent to international film festivals, and won the Grand Jury Award for the Best Film at the South Asian International Film Festival.Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of Shilpa, a transgender person, in Super Deluxe, while Samantha is playing a character called Vaembu. The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.