The final schedule of Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Junga is all set to begin in Czech Republic. According to sources, the team has completed 90 per cent of the filming already, and the new schedule in Europe will last for about a week.

“The film was extensively shot in Chennai and France. A major chunk of the portions involving Vijay were canned in France, while Sayyeshaa’s were shot in and around Chennai,” adds a source.

Touted to be a comic action entertainer, Junga is directed by Gokul of Kaashmora fame.

Produced by Vijay Sethupathi himself, the film is scheduled to hit the screens, this summer.