Director Pa Ranjith, who is awaiting the release of his Rajinikanth-starrer, Kaala, is producing a film titled Pariyerum Perumal. The film’s first look poster was released yesterday by director Ram and composer Santhosh Narayanan.

The first look interestingly doesn’t depict any of the lead characters. The film is directed by debutant Mari Selvaraj. The film will star Karthir, last seen in Vikram Vedha, and Anandhi. The poster also confirmed that the film will hit screens by March. The film is co-produced by C Velan and R Rakesh.

According to sources, the film is set in Tirunelveli. On the other hand, Kathir has Chaththru and Sigai in the pipeline. In Chaththru, touted to be a family entertainer, he’ll be seen as a cop. The film has Srushti Dange as the heroine.