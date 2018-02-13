In a move that’ll certainly cement the ever growing market of Sivakarthikeyan, his yet-to-be-titled film with director Ravikumar of Indru Netru Naalai fame has already had its broadcast rights sold, even before the first shot has been canned.

Sun TV has bagged the film’s rights and has confirmed it with a tweet yesterday. Sivakarthikeyan is currently busy with his 12th film, which has him collaborating with director Ponram, who has previously given two of Siva’s biggest hits, Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam and Rajini Murugan.

Following this, he’ll get busy with Ravikumar’s film which is said to be a science fiction film filled with commercial elements. 24 AM studios which produced the actor’s Remo and Velaikkaran will produce this film that will have music by AR Rahman and cinematography by Nirav Shah.