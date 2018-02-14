We were the first to announce the film, Jallikattu 5-23 Jan 2017, when it was launched in Wall Street, New York last year. Directed by Santhosh, the film is about five characters with backstories who come together for the famous protest against the ban on jallikattu. The film, whose shooting has been wrapped up, is now in the post-production stage. Its music will apparently be released in a unique way. Each of the seven songs from the film is to be released in a different country which has a connection with the protest.

Talking about the music launch, director Santhosh, who is currently in the US, says, “A number of Tamils across the globe are coming together to raise funds to the range of almost $6 million in order to make Tamil a subject at the world-famous Harvard University. A portion of the film’s proceedings will be donated to the Harvard Tamil Chair. After the jallikattu protest, this Harvard Tamil Chair can be considered as the second biggest event for which the Tamil diaspora is coming together.”

Earlier this week, Kamal Haasan delivered a speech at the Indian conference 2018 which was held at Harvard, and the following day, Jallikattu 5-23 Jan 2017’s second track was released at the campus.

“The first track was released in Keezhadi as 3,000 years back, our roots originated there. A coin found at the excavation site confirmed that we’ve played jallikattu since that time,” adds Santhosh.

The other tracks are to be released in Germany, Singapore, Maasai Mara (Kenya), Melbourne (Australia) and Salzburg (Austria).

Composer Ramesh Vinayakam of Nala Damayanthi and Azhagiya Theeye fame has done the music for this film. The film will hit the screens in the first week of May.