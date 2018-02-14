With his recent Kalakalappu 2 turning out to be a hit, Jiiva next has Kee ready for release, and Gorilla and Gypsy in different stages of production. He’s now signed one more film — to be directed by Rajasekhar of Mapla Singam fame.

The director says, “It’s about a young man hailing from a rich family in Madurai who, due to circumstances, is forced to come to Chennai and work in an IT firm.”

Shooting for this rom-com, also featuring director KS Ravikumar, will commence from March 15 and will be completed in a single schedule, with just a week’s break in between. The heroine is yet to be decided for this film, which will have music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The last time Jiiva collaborated with Yuvan was almost a decade ago for Siva Manasula Sakthi.

The untitled film will be produced by Jiiva’s home banner, Super Good Films, which has previously produced many of his films such as Kacheri Arambam and Rowthiram.