The 2016 horror comedy, Dhilluku Dhuddu, which ended up as one of the biggest hits of that year, helped Santhanam enhance his position as a bankable hero. The film, which was directed by Rambhala of Lollu Sabha fame, is now getting a sequel.

Confirming Dhilluku Dhudddu 2, the director says, “The sequel will again star Santhanam, but there will be a couple of changes in the cast and crew, including the heroine. We’re planning to shoot the film in and around Chennai.”

The director’s other film, Daavu, starring Kayal Chandran and Reba Monica John of Jacobinte Swargarajyam fame, is yet to be completed. “The first schedule is over, and after finishing a schedule of Dhilluku Dhudddu 2, we’ll go on to complete Daavu’s shoot.”

Dhilluku Dhudddu 2 goes on the floors from February 28.