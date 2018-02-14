Vikram Prabhu’s next film, after the action thriller Thupakki Munai with Hansika Motwani, has been titled Asura Guru.

The shooting of the film, whose first look poster was released recently, will begin today. It will be directed by debutante Rajdeep, a former associate of Mohan Raja, and will have music by Ganesh Raghavendra of Renigunta fame.

Sources state that the female lead for the film is yet to be finalised, and as of now, Yogi Babu and Ramdoss have been roped in to play important roles. The cinematographer of Visaranai, Ramalingam, will be shooting this film, produced by JSB Film Studios.

Vikram Prabhu will also be seen in the comedy, Pakka, co-starring Nikki Galrani and Bindu Madhavi.