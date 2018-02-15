LISTEN | Anirudh Ravichander's new song 'Julie' an ode to pets
By IANS | Published: 15th February 2018 05:43 PM |
Last Updated: 16th February 2018 03:28 AM | A+A A- |
MUMBAI: Singer-composer Anirudh Ravichander, known for tracks like "Why this kolaveri di" and "Selfie Pulla", has released a new track titled "Julie", which is an ode to "lovers of the furry, four-legged".
The single is a collaboration between Anirudh and actor-director-writer Vignesh ShivN, read a statement.
Valentine’s Day is not only for humans!— Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) February 14, 2018
Here is #Julie
Apple Music- https://t.co/jkpSksii3B
Gaana- https://t.co/LE2dDM8DJl@VigneshShivN
Launched on Wednesday, Anirudh says this time he has created a track which holds true to "all our lives".
"As always it was great working with the talented ShivN and I really hope my fans enjoy listening to Julie" he said.
ShivN and Anirudh have worked on songs like "Enakkena yaarum illaye", "Avalukena" and "Onnume aagala".