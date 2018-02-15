MUMBAI: Singer-composer Anirudh Ravichander, known for tracks like "Why this kolaveri di" and "Selfie Pulla", has released a new track titled "Julie", which is an ode to "lovers of the furry, four-legged".

The single is a collaboration between Anirudh and actor-director-writer Vignesh ShivN, read a statement.



Launched on Wednesday, Anirudh says this time he has created a track which holds true to "all our lives".



"As always it was great working with the talented ShivN and I really hope my fans enjoy listening to Julie" he said.



ShivN and Anirudh have worked on songs like "Enakkena yaarum illaye", "Avalukena" and "Onnume aagala".