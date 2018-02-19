Grapevine has it that Vidya Balan-starrer Tumhari Sulu will be remade in Tamil with Jyotika in the lead. Sources indicate that Radha Mohan, who directed the actor in Mozhi, may helm this project.

However, official confirmation is awaited. A source told us, “Radha Mohan had met Jyotika and talks are on. But she’s yet to confirm her participation.”

Jyotika’s Naachiyaar, which got released last week, has been getting positive reviews from both the audience and critics alike. Also, she’s shooting for Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivandha Vaanam.

Meanwhile, Radha Mohan, whose latest outing was Brindavanam, is working on films with Arulnidhi and Vikram Prabhu respectively.