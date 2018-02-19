Speculations are rife that director Karthick Naren is in talks with Kalidas Jayaram to play the lead role in his upcoming multi-starrer titled Nadaga Medai.

The Dhuruvangal 16-fame director had recently announced the title. The film, bankrolled by his home production, Knight Nostalgia Filmotainment, is still in the initial stages of pre-production, with Sujith Sarang having been roped in for cinematography and Ron Ethan Yohann, for music.

The son of actors, Jayaram and Parvathy, Kalidas, made his Tamil debut with Meen Kuzhambum Mann Paanaiyum and is awaiting the release of his next, Balaji Tharaneetharan’s Oru Pakka Kathai. Meanwhile, Karthik Naren is awaiting the release of his second film, Naragasooran, starring Aravind Swamy, Shriya Saran, Sundeep Kishan, and Aathmika. Naadaga Medai will be the director’s first light-hearted film.