Mammootty's Tamil movie Peranmb is likely to hit the screens by May end or June first. According to sources, the makers have decided to bring the movie to the screens by the end of May, depending on the availability of screens.

Peranmb, which was recently screened at Rotterdam Film Festival, was adjudged one of the 20 best movies.Meanwhile, Mammootty who is in Mangaluru shooting for mega period drama Maammankam, got injured during the intense sword-fight sequence. This was announced in social media by the official page of the film. It said that despite the injury, Mammotty continued the shoot, seeking medical aid only after an hour, when the scene was shot to perfection.

Maammankam, directed by Sajeev Pillai, is said to have the actor playing a warrior. The movie, shot in four schedules, will be released in three languages. According to the director, the actor will appear in four different get-ups for the movie.