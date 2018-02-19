We had told you Sivakarthikeyan and Ravikumar of Netru Indru Naalai fame were teaming up for a mega-budget fantasy film.

Now, the latest is that Rakul Preet has been zeroed in for the role of the heroine. According to sources, the actor was pleased with Ravikumar’s narration. Sivakarthikeyan is presently busy with Ponram’s film titled Seema Raja, and will commence work on the Ravikumar film soon, which has music by AR Rahman, and will go on the floors by late June.

“Ravikumar has been working on the script for a long time now. He didn’t want to commit to any other film and remains quite focussed on this,” adds the source.