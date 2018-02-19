Varalaxmi, who has a bunch of films lined up including Sandakozhi 2, Kanni Raasi, and Mr Chandramouli, has added Paamban to her kitty.

The film stars her dad, Sarathkumar, and is directed by A Venkatesh. According to sources, she’ll be seen in a role with plenty of scope for action.

The principal shoot will begin from February 23 in Chennai, and we hear that the film is based on an ancient mythological tale.

The makers have been in talks with Vedhika for the role of the hero’s sister. Paamban will also feature Naan Kadavul Rajendran, Imman Annachi, Rythvika, and others.