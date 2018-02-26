TV host-turned-comedian Jagan, who is famous for his roles in films such as Ko, Ayan, and Maryan, is now doing the lead role in a comedy titled Enaku Innum Kalyanam Agale. Talking about the film, Jagan says, “It’s not a larger-than-life hero role that I’m playing. I am a constable who herds cattle in the police station itself. As funny as it might sound, the film is based on true events that happened in a cop’s life.”

Enaku Innum Kalyanam Agale is said to be the story of a bride and groom who elope from their village and find refuge in a police station. The film, which was shot in Chennai and Sivagangai, stars a number of newcomers, and its shooting was completed on Monday. Veteran writer Karaikudi Narayanan has written the screenplay and dialogues for this film directed by Murugalingam.