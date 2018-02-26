Sanchita, whose Yenda Thalaiyila Yenna Vekkala got released last week, has a bunch of projects in the pipeline. While she’s already on board for Venkat Prabhu’s Party and Prashanth’s comeback film, Johnny, it’s now known that she is also a part of the adult comedy, Pallu Padama Pathuko, starring Dinesh in the lead.

Sources close to the film’s unit state that the majority of the shooting for the film has already been completed and the makers — Blue Ghost Productions — are awaiting the release of their other adult comedy film, Irrutu Arayil Murattu Kuthu, to hit the screens.

The film will mark the directorial debut of Vijay Varadharaj, famous for his contributions to the YouTube channel, Temple Monkeys. Actors from the channel such as Shah Ra (Meesaya Murukku and Maanagaram), Augustine (Vikram Vedha) and Abdool (Mersal and Velaikkaran) have already made their mark in Tamil cinema, and are all expected to be a part of this film too.