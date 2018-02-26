We reported last week that comedian Yogi Babu had joined the cast of the Ajith-Siva project Viswasam. It’s now confirmed that Thambi Ramiah, too, has been roped in for the film. A source close to the actor says that he’s currently not in town, but will be confirming his participation in a day’s time. Incidentally, just like Yogi Babu, Thambi Ramiah was also a part of Ajith and Siva’s first two collaborations, Veeram and Vedhalam. While Thambi Ramiah provided comic relief in Veeram, he played the serious role of a blind man in the latter.

Produced by Sathya Jyothi films, Viswasam, starring Nayanthara as the female lead, will go on the floors next month. The team is currently finalising the cast and crew for the film. Sources say that there will also be another young comedian in the film to make up a trio similar to the one consisting of Santhanam, Soori and Karunakaran in Ajith and Siva’s earlier films, Veeram, Vedhalam and Vivegam. Imman has been roped in to compose the music; this will be his first time working on an Ajith-starrer.