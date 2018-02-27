Vidya Balan-starrer, Tumhari Sulu, is set to be remade in Tamil. The remake rights of the dramedy, directed by Suresh Triveni, has been bought by the Chennai-based BOFTA Media Works India, which is currently producing Mr Chandramouli.

Jyotika will play Vidya Balan’s character, Sulu, the housewife-turned-night RJ who becomes an instant hit and perseveres to balance her life as a homemaker and a career-oriented woman.

Radha Mohan, who will direct the Tamil version, says, “I am excited to be directing such an appreciated film like Tumhari Sulu, and starring Jyotika no less, with whom I had a great association in Mozhi. I was impressed with the realistic presentation of Tumhari Sulu and hope to recreate the magic in Tamil with Jyotika.”

Jyotika admits to being a fan of Vidya Balan. “I love her voice and command over Hindi, which is rare in Bollywood today. I’ve watched every film of hers, and Tumhari Sulu, in my opinion, is her most lovable work. I feel honoured to be stepping into her shoes. Kudos to the producers and to Suresh (Triveni) for making such a lively, honest, and real film!”

The team is presently finalising the rest of the cast and crew of the Tamil remake.