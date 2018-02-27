Parthiepan has been planning to direct Ulle Veliye 2 for quite sometime now. The latest information is that Samuthirakani will be starring in it. It looks like the principal shoot of the film will start from April once Parthiepan finishes his existing commitments.

“When I am directing a film, I need at least six months for the prep work. That’s the reason why I am acting in many films instead of directing,” the actor-director said in a recent interview with us.

The original (Ulle Veliye) had Parthiepan himself in the lead role. But the sequel has Samuthirakani playing the lead, while the director will be seen in an important role. Parthiepan also clarified that this script will not be a continuation, but a different story.

Ulle Veliye 2 also has Kishore, Robo Shankar, Mamta Mohandas and MS Bhaskar in supporting roles.