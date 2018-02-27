After Vijay Antony, Prakash Raj, Ambika and Kasturi, two more actors—Seeman and Khushbu—have joined the cast of the Traffic Ramasamy biopic that has SA Chandrasekar playing the lead.

Though they belong to different political parties and share opposing ideologies, the two actors will be coming together for this project. A source clarifies that they are not playing a couple in the film.

This socio-political drama is directed by debutant Vijay Vikram, who assisted Chandrasekhar for five years. The film also stars Rohini, RK Suresh, Livingston, S Ve Shekhar, Manobala and others in pivotal roles.