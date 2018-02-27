The audio launch of Sai Pallavi-starrer Karu was held recently in the city. The film will mark her debut in Tamil cinema. At the event, the film’s director Vijay said Sai Pallavi was a brilliant actor, who will have stories written exclusively for her in the future. He also added that Sai Pallavi kept rejecting scripts in Tamil, and that made him feel a bit apprehensive.

“She’s not a fan of horror films, but I am glad she came on board. Pallavi is the biggest strength of Karu, and her performance is realistic,” he said.

Music director Sam CS said he felt like he was watching his mother on screen upon seeing Pallavi’s performance. “Only very few filmmakers like Vijay are capable of conveying emotions in a simple way. He’s undoubtedly the best.”

Sai Pallavi credited Premam for her success. “Whatever I am today is because of Premam. I am grateful to my fans and I was waiting for a stage to thank everyone.”

Touted to be an emotional family drama, Karu is about the relationship between a mother and her unborn child. While Naga Shourya plays the male lead, the film also stars RJ Balaji, Nizhalgal Ravi and Santhana Bharathi.