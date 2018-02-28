VJ Rakshan, who has been hosting Kalakka Povathu Yaaru, is all set to make his acting debut in Tamil cinema with Duqler Salmaan-starrer Kannum Kaanum Kollaiyadaithaal.

He says, “I’ve not given many interviews, and I am quite nervous. I play a guy who does animation work in the film. It’s a jovial character, and I’ll be seen throughout the film as Dulquer’s friend.”

Rakshan wants to “balance films and anchoring commitments.”

“We shot for almost 35 days in and around Chennai and Goa. I’ve always wanted to be an actor. Though I’ve got a lot of opportunities to act, I found only this project to be tempting and came on board. Dulquer made me comfortable on the sets. He’s humble and friendly,” he smiles.

Directed by Desingh Periyasamy, this road film stars Ritu Varma as the female lead. Dulquer will be seen playing an IT professional.