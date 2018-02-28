We had told you AR Rahman was roped in for Sivakarthikeyan’s science-fiction film with director R Ravikumar of Indru Netru Naalai fame.

Now, it’s speculated that Nirav Shah will handle the cinematography. However, official confirmation is awaited. Produced by RD Raja of 24AM Studios, this mega-budget project has Rakul Preet Singh as the heroine.

Nirav also has another biggie, 2.0, in his kitty. In a recent media interaction, Sivakarthikeyan had said that the film would appeal to all sections of audiences. According to sources, this one was supposed to go on the floors much earlier, but got delayed due to extensive pre-production research work.