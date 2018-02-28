Reliable sources close to Karthik Subbaraj confirm that the team wants to rope in Vijay Sethupathi as the villain opposite Rajinikanth in the recently announced project.

A source adds, “Vijay is a big fan of the Superstar, and he’d love to play the antagonist. He has no apprehensions of doing a negative role because it has happened already with Sundarapandian and Vikram Vedha. Also, Vijay and Karthik know each other for a long time. So, the actor is open to working with a long-time associate.”

The shoot of this yet-to-be-titled film, bankrolled by Sun Pictures, may begin post April after Kaala gets released. Ever since its launch, there’s been a lot of buzz about the project on social media.