Suriya’s 36th film, which is to be directed by Selvaraghavan, was formally launched on New Year’s day with a puja. The film, starring Sai Pallavi in the lead, will go on the floors with its first schedule from the 18th of this month. Aside from the film’s team, Monday’s event also saw Sivakumar and Karthi in attendance, along with SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures, who will be producing this project. Selvaraghavan took to Twitter to say, “Happy new year friends.

Excited to share that we have started working on Suriya 36 with a grand puja this morning. Privileged to have been blessed by the legendary Sivakumar sir,” confirming that the film will be a Diwali release. Sivakumar Vijayan of Irudhi Suttru fame has been roped in as the cinematographer. The rest of the cast and crew details will be announced soon. Meanwhile, Suriya and Selvaraghavan are awaiting the release of their films, Thaana Serndha Kootam and Nenjam Marappathillai, respectively.