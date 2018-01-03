The makers of Dhanush-starrer, Enai Nokki Paayum Thota, resumed the film’s shooting last month. They are now on a break again, and will resume the final schedule later this month.

According to a source, the team will head to Mumbai and Pollachi for the last schedule. “We wrapped up the last one on ECR. Dhanush is now busy with Maari 2.

He’ll join our sets shortly,” added the source. Touted to be a romantic action thriller, the film stars Megha Akash opposite Dhanush, with Rana Daggubati playing an extended cameo.

An official announcement regarding the release date is expected to be issued later.