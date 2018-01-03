Last month, we reported that Yuvan Shankar Raja was on board for Ajith’s upcoming film Viswasam. Now, it is being said the composer has backed out of the film due to unknown reasons. While official confirmation is awaited, a source says that the team is trying to convince him to stay.

Meanwhile, rumours are abuzz that Anirudh could take Yuvan’s place in the project.

Directed by Siva, the film, touted to be a rural entertainer, is scheduled for release this Diwali. As of now, only cinematographer Vetri and editor Antony Ruben are on board.