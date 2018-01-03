Keerthy Suresh, who was seen alongside Vijay in Bairavaa, will be teaming up with him for the second time in the actor’s 62nd film, which is to be directed by AR Murugadoss.

Sun Pictures, which is producing the project, took to Twitter to announce the cast and crew. The tweet confirmed that Keerthy Suresh, AR Rahman, cinematographer Gireesh Gangadharan (of Angamaly Diaries fame) and editor Sreekar Prasad are a part of the film.

Meanwhile, fans have been sharing pictures of Vijay’s photoshoot with a Rolls Royce that took place in AVM Studios recently, on social media.

Expectations are already high for this untitled project, as the actor and director’s earlier collaborations—Thuppaki and Kaththi—were both hits.

Speculations are rife that this film, which is said to be an action entertainer, will be ready for release around Diwali.