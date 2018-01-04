CHENNAI: Oscar winning music composer A R Rahman today said he felt that actor Rajinikanth meant "only good," by outlining a theme of "spiritual politics." "He has spoken about spiritual politics of a secular character, only he knows what he meant by saying that, but I feel that Rajinikanth meant only good," Rahman told reportes here.

The composer, answering a question on actors entering politics, said "they (actors like Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth) should have felt that there is a need for a good leadership," he said.

Rahman, who is set to celebrate his 51st birthday on January 6, said anybody who joined politics, whether Rajinikanth or others, should work for fulfilling the needs of the people.

Improving infrastructure, making farmers' lives better are among the things that needed attention, he said.

A concert, 7Up's 'Netru Indru Naalai' (Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow), will be held here on January 12 marking his completion of 25 years in the film industry, he said.