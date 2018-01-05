Nivetha Pethuraj, who plays the female lead in Jayam Ravi’s Tik Tik Tik, says she was moved by director Shakti Soundar Rajan’s confidence in her. “It actually made me perform better during the shoot.

Shakti and I had a brief chat during the narration, and I was on board. Eventually, I started watching space films like Christopher Nolan’s for inputs. The moment I entered the sets, it felt like I was entering a space station,” the actor says.

Nivetha adds, “Though my role was physically demanding, I never let it show, and that’s on account of my team, who were all chilled out.”

Talking about Ravi’s son, Aarav, who’s making his acting debut with this film, she adds, “He bubbles with enthusiasm and doesn’t stay in the caravan at all.”

Tik Tik Tik, which marks composer D Imman’s 100th film, will be released on January 26.