Jai-starrer Balloon was released last week, and the producers of the film, Nandakumar and Arun Balaji, have now filed a complaint against the actor at the Tamil Film Producers Council citing his unprofessional behaviour in not turning up for the shoot on time.

We hear the film was supposed to get released in June 2016, but had to be postponed. According to a source, “Jai never came to sets on time, which led to a loss of `30 lakh. So they’ve requested the Sangam to look into the issue, and make sure Jai doesn’t sign any other film unless he answers their queries and settles the losses incurred which amount to `1.5 crore including interest.”

The producers shared a press release online, claiming that the film’s delay was mainly because of Jai.