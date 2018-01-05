CHENNAI: Megastar Rajinikanth and veteran actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan will be seen together at the Natchathira Vizha 2018 festival in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

Organised by the South Indian Artistes Association, in collaboration with Malik Streams Corp and MyEvents International, the event includes performances by comedians, singers and actors as well as friendly sporting matches -- cricket and football -- between the Indian and Malaysian-Indian artistes.

Kamal will fly to Kuala Lumpur on January 12, according to a source close to the actor,

Rajinikanth has been in news after he announced his entry into politics while Kamal too has given indications he will take a political plunge.

Joining Rajinikanth and Haasan at the event will be actors Vijay, Surya, Arya, Vishal, Dhanush, Vikram, Vijaysethupathy, Jayam Ravi, Siva Karthikeyan, Samantha, Amala Paul and Kushboo among others.

According to Datuk Abdul Malik Dasthigeer, CEO, Malik Streams Corp, Natchatira Vizha 2018 will see the attendance of around 250 artistes, reported The Star.

"About 200 experienced security personnel have been appointed to look into the matter including transporting the artistes, to ensure everyone arrives safely where they need to be. They have a tight schedule as it's a full-day event," Dasthigeer said.

The event will take place at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.