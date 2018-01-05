It’s being said that Rajesh M Selva, who made an impressive debut with Thoongavanam, is writing his next, which is also going to be a remake of a French thriller.

What’s interesting is that, this project will be produced by Kamal Haasan under Raaj Kamal Films International.

And if rumours are to go by, Vikram may play the lead. A source says, “Vikram was excited about the idea, but since due to some personal commitments, he could not be reached for further talks.” We tried reaching Rajesh, but he was unavailable for comments.