RS Vimal, who made Ennu Ninte Moideen, will direct Vikram for his next. It’s being said that the film is in Hindi, and titled, Mahavir Karna.

The period drama, produced by New York Production house, United Film Kingdom, will have Vikram playing the role of Karna.

The actor on his Instagram page made an announcement regarding the same. According to sources, the film was supposed to be made with Prithviraj, but got dropped due to unknown reasons.

After Raavan, this will mark Vikram’s second outing in Hindi.