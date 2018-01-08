Dhanush, who has a number of releases this year including Enai Noki Paayum Thota, Vada Chennai and The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, is also prepping for his second directorial venture after Pa Paandi. It’s now known that National Award-winning art director Lalgudi Ilayaraja has been roped in for this film. Known for his work in films such as Kaththi, Arrambam and last year’s Aramm, the art director won his National Award for Vishwaroopam.

Rumours are rife that the untitled project will be a period film set in the pre-independence era. Sri Thenandal Films which produced Mersal is said to be producing this film on a lavish budget. Sources state that Dhanush, who will also be starring as the lead, will commence shooting for this film from August. Prasanna, who played an important role in Pa Paandi, will be seen in this film too.