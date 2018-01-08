Even before the release of Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, Suriya seems to have planned for his next five films.

At the pre-release meet in Hyderabad, Suriya confirmed that he’ll be collaborating again with many directors he has already done films with.

The actor, who will next be seen in Selvaraghavan’s film alongside Rakul Preet and Sai Pallavi, confirmed that he’d be doing a film with KV Anand with whom he had previously worked in Maattrraan, and that he’s in talks with director Vikram Kumar for another project after their sci-fi thriller, 24.

He also added that he’d be joining hands with director Hari, with whom he’s done Aaru (2005), Vel (2007), Singam (2010), Singam 2 (2013) and Si3 (2017).