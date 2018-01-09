Buzz has it that Sasikumar and Samuthirakani may collaborate for Nadodigal 2. According to sources, Samuthirakani will direct the film, besides producing it, while Sasikumar will play the lead.

A source says, “It’s not known yet, if part 2 will have a fresh cast or if the same actors will be retained. Also, we don’t know yet if part 2 will continue from where part 1 ended.”

The original was produced by S Michael Rayappan under the banner, Global Entertainer, and enjoyed a successful run at the box office.