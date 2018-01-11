At a recent event, director Pa Ranjith confirmed that the final copy of Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala will be ready in the next two months. We had previously reported that the cast of the film has already commenced dubbing work. Rajinikanth himself is yet to dub for his portions.

Ranjith also said that the change of release plans of 2.0 (directed by Shankar) has left him looking for a new release date. The Kabali director wanted Kaala to hit screens this summer, but 2.0, which was supposed to get released this month, has been postponed to April, owing to delays in post-production work.

Produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films, Kaala features an ensemble cast that includes Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi, Eswari Rao, Sakshi Aggarwal and Samuthirakani.

Meanwhile, there are also reports that Ranjith and Rajini will team up for the third time for a political film, following which it is expected that the actor will shift focus to his political career.