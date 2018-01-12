CHENNAI: Filmmaker-choreographer and actor Prabhu Deva says success gives happiness but also brings a lot of pressure for doing better.

Prabhu Deva on Friday treated his fans to question and answer session, where a user asked him how he feels when he has accomplished a task and gains appreciation for it.

"Success always gives happiness but it also brings the pressure of doing better... So I try to keep a cool, take success and failure with equal spirit," Prabhu Deva replied.

Asked about his next "Mercury", he said: "'Mercury' will be an interesting and exciting pan-India release."

Prabhu Deva will be seen playing an antagonist for the first time in his career in the Tamil silent film "Mercury". Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film stars Sananth, Deepak and Remya Nambeesan.

A user asked Prabhu Deva who is his all time inspiration? "My father," he replied.

Asked when will he direct a Tamil film next, Prabhu Deva said: "Very soon."

A fan asked what would he choose -- acting, dancing, direction or producing films.

"I'm greedy, I want it all," he said.