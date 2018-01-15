CHENNAI: As we had previously reported, after his film with director Ponram, Sivakarthikeyan will be joining hands with director R Ravikumar of Indru Netru Naalai fame. It’s now revealed that AR Rahman will be composing music for this film and will be collaborating with the actor for the first time.

Said to be a sci-fi film filled with commercial elements, the project will have cinematography by Nirav Shah. 24 AM studios which produced the actor’s Remo and Velaikkaran will produce this film as well. The rest of the cast and crew details are yet to be announced for this untitled film that’s scheduled to hit the screens in 2019.

AR Rahman is meanwhile busy with Vijay’s next film and the upcoming Mani Ratnam multistarrer.