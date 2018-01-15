On the occasion of Pongal, the titles of two films were revealed on social media — one starring Vishnu Vishal, and the other starring Karthi.

Vishnu’s project has been titled Jaga Jaala Killaadi. Directed by Ezhil of Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran fame, the film also stars Nivetha Pethuraj and Yogi Babu. Music for the film, whose shooting has already started, is by Imman.

On the other hand, Karthi’s film, directed by Pandiraj, has been titled Kadai Kutti Singam (Chinna Babu in Telugu).

The rural commercial drama is set against an agricultural backdrop, and the title suggests that the actor plays the last son in the family. Kadai Kutty Singam has an ensemble cast including Sathyaraj, Sayyeshaa, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Soori in pivotal roles.